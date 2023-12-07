QRSC Inaugurates Celebrities Of Goodness Initiative

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRSC) inaugurated the 'Celebrities of Goodness' initiative, which aims to involve social media influencers as sponsors and contributors in mobilizing support for its humanitarian and charitable projects intended to be implemented inside and outside Qatar in various areas affected by disasters and conflicts.

During the inauguration of the initiative, HE President of QRCS Yousef bin Ali al-Khater underscored the initiative's significant role in building trust and credibility among community members, the contribution of influencers as a link between the Qatar Red Crescent and their audience of followers, and helping to implement more humanitarian and charitable projects for the benefit of those in need inside and outside Qatar.

The inauguration of the initiative came during a ceremony held by QRCS to honour the partners of the humanitarian mission, including officials and cadres of Qatari media, digital platforms, and social media influencers, in recognition of their role in spreading awareness of its activities and achievements in the humanitarian field, locally and internationally. In this context, HE the President of QRCS honoured them and handed them the certificates.

In his speech at the honouring ceremony, HE al-Khater praised the efforts and role of the celebrated media institutions, digital platforms, and social media influencers in spreading awareness of the activities and achievements of QRCS, considering them partners in the humanitarian message, as they are the ones who convey its voice to all the parties concerned with its relief and development work and express the true image of the humanitarian work sector in the State of Qatar. They also urge members of society and its institutions to donate to projects and humanitarian aid that are in the interest of the beneficiaries, whether inside or outside Qatar.

In her speech on behalf of the celebrated media corporation in the country, media advisor at the Qatar Media Corporation Elham Badr highlighted the significance of synergy between humanitarian and media work in advocating victims of humanitarian crises, delivering the humanitarian message, as well as supporting those issues at the local and international levels. She pointed out to the efforts of the State of Qatar and its keenness on humanitarian work in various countries, latest of which is Qatar's efforts to support people of Gaza at various levels.

In turn, Director of Communication and Public Relations Department at QRCS Mohamed Rashid al-Marri praised the efforts of the celebrated persons in conveying, disseminating, and raising awareness of the QRCS's humanitarian message at all local and international levels. (QNA)

