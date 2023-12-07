               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New US Amb.


12/7/2023 9:17:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday a copy of the credentials of new US Ambassador to the country Karen Sasahara.
The Foreign Minister wished the new ambassador good luck in her mission and further cooperation between the two friendly countries.
Latest regional and international developments were discussed during the reception. (end)
