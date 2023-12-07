Venus Remedies Consolidates Global Presence With Marketing Approvals From Philippines, Saudi Arabia For Three Drugs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 6, 2023: Underscoring its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions worldwide, Venus Remedies Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has further strengthened its global product portfolio with marketing authorisation for three key drugs from Philippines and Saudi Arabia.



Venus Remedies has received regulatory approval from Philippines, the second largest market in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region where the company has a sizeable presence, for chemotherapy drug paclitaxel and zoledronic acid, a medication used to treat metabolic bonedisorders. The company has also secured marketing authorisation from Saudi Arabia, the largest pharmaceutical market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, for another oncology drug, bleomycin.



Poised for remarkable growth, the pharmaceutical market in Philippines is expected to reach $4.917 billion by 2026. The Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical market, on the other hand, is expected to grow to $7.19 billion by 2028 at a five-year CAGR of 5.85 per cent.



Among the largest exporters of paclitaxel from India, Venus Remedies is supplying the drug to many countries like Colombia, Thailand, Tanzania, Morocco, Myanmar, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Kenya, and Botswana. Similarly, the company is selling zoledronic acid to Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Colombia, Jamaica, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Kenya. Venus Remedies is also exporting bleomycin to several countries, including Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Zimbabwe, Iraq, Chile, Costa Rica, Myanmar and Hungary.



Terming the marketing authorisations from Philippines and Saudi Arabia as a significant achievement, Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Ltd, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre said, "These marketing approvals are an endorsement of our regulatory prowess and uncompromising quality in line with rigorous global standards, making us a prominent supplier of the three drugs in 15 countries each."



Aditi K. Chaudhary, President of the company's International Business wing, emphasised the strategic importance of these regulatory milestones, saying, "These approvals mark a crucial step in our international expansion strategy. We are proud to contribute to the improvement of healthcare access and outcomes in South East Asia and Middle East."



Venus Remedies remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative and effective pharmaceutical products, thus contributing to the betterment of global healthcare. The company is looking to leverage these marketing authorisations to make a positive impact on patient care and well-being.





About Venus Remedies



Panchkula-based Venus Remedies Ltd (NSE: VENUSREM, BSE: 526953) is among the 10-leading fixed-dosage injectable manufacturers in the world. Having a commercial presence in 70+ countries with a portfolio of 75 products spread over Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Commonwealth States, the Middle East, Latin America and the Caribbean region, the company has nine globally benchmarked facilities in Panchkula, Baddi and Werne (Germany), apart from 11 overseas marketing offices. Its manufacturing units are certified for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001 and OHSAS. The company has also been approved by European- GMP, WHO-GMP and Latin American GMP (INVIMA), among others. Ranked 107th in Asia and among the world's 500 largest pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, Venus Remedies has been granted more than 130 patents worldwide and having more than 125 registered trademarks and 25 copyrights for its innovative research products.

