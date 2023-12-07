Amirov's Ballet Masterpiece 'A Thousand And One Nights' To Run Until Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha recently witnessed Fikret Amirov's ballet masterpiece,“A Thousand and One Nights,” at the Al Mayassa Theatre, QNCC. The captivating two-act ballet, choreographed by Eldar Aliev, is set to enthrall audiences until tomorrow, December 8.

The well-attended concert, commencing on Tuesday, unfolded an exceptional ballet event seamlessly blending neoclassical elegance with the enchanting allure of Eastern dance. Notable dignitaries and officials graced the inaugural day of the performance.

Renowned designer Pyotr Okunev's vibrant sets and dynamic projections, complemented by handcrafted costumes from St. Petersburg and Vladivostok artisans, converged to create a visually stunning spectacle. This fusion of art and culture artfully showcased the intrinsic beauty of dance interwoven with captivating storytelling, Qatar Tourism said.

Amirov's composition draws inspiration from the timeless tales of Persian and Arabian literature found in the Arabian Nights. Enriched by his travels across Iraq, Iran, Turkiye, Egypt, Syria, and Morocco, the score resonates with the authentic essence of Middle Eastern musical culture. The inclusion of traditional percussion instruments and the Azerbaijani stringed instrument, tar, breathes life into the rich tapestry of Arabic rhythms.

Choreographer Eldar Aliev, recognised for his expertise, crafted an expansive new version of the ballet for the prestigious Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The ballet unfolds in two acts. Act 1 sees the powerful Sultan Shakhriar confronting betrayal, love, and tragedy, while Act 2 dives into the mesmerising tales narrated by Scheherazade, captivating Shakhriar with stories of love and triumph.

Ticket prices for this ballet range from QR100 to QR300, and can be purchased at Qatar Tourism's website.

“A Thousand and One Nights” was premiered in 1979 at the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theatre in Baku. The music was written by Fikret Amirov's (1922-1984) who had become a national pride by that time.

His creative experience embraced original orchestral pieces – such conductors as Bernstein and Stokowski would include them in their concert programmes – as well as operas and ballets on topics of Azerbaijani history, according to Mariinsky Theatre.