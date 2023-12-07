Who Is Tesla's Super-Fast, Bulletproof Cybertruck Built For?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Broadcasting live on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Thursday, Tesla's CEO (and X owner) Elon Musk said that the Tesla Cybertruck is a car of the future“that looks like the future.”

The design is bold. Not just due to the unusual shape and the stainless steel finish, but also in the product offerings. The stainless steel panels and finish are reminiscent of the ill-fated DeLorean DMC-12 that, while beloved for its starring role in the Back to the Future franchise, was otherwise disastrous for the company and a rather lackluster car with many issues.

Delorean. Photo: Road and Track

The angular shape, flat surfaces and triangular roof line of the Cybertruck look like nothing else currently on sale. The vehicle is very different from the traditional Tesla lineup of cars that are more curved and jelly mold-like in their appearance. This means they're highly aerodynamic, with reduced drag to maximize their electric range.

Inconsistent brand identity

Automotive manufacturers typically have a design language that underscores all of their vehicles, clearly indicating the brand. This could be signified by a consistent grille design or the shape and form of their cars. Take, for example, the kidney-shaped grille on BMWs – or Mazda's “Kodo” design philosophy , which aims to evoke motion even when the car has stopped.

However, Tesla seems to have designed the Cybertruck to bear no resemblance to any of its other offerings. Externally, at least, there's no clear brand consistency.

Sure, pickups often look different from cars made by the same company due to their differing functions, however even the Tesla Semi , a heavy goods vehicle, retains the jelly-mold styling and associated aerodynamic benefits of the Tesla cars. Considering the aesthetics of the existing Tesla lineup, the Cybertruck doesn't really fit in.