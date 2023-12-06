(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Organizing Committee of "Dubai Marathon" announces Routes of the 23rd Edition of the Marathon







The Organizing Committee of 'Dubai Marathon' has announced the routes of the 23rd edition of the Marathon, which will be held on Sunday 7th Jan. 2024 with participation of elite of the top racers in the world.



Dubai Marathon, one the eminent annual sports activities, is organized with the support of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and considered as one of the oldest long distance running races in the region.



Participants in Dubai Marathon compete in three distances; these are: the 42.195 km professionals' category / 10 km amateurs' category / 4 km beginners' category. Participation door in the Marathon is open for male & female racers of various classes in society & people of determination of multi-nationalities from UAE & overseas.



Dubai Marathon, the 1st & most ancient international marathon in the Middle East, will launch from Umm Suqeim Road passing through Jumeirah Road & King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud Road, during which contestants will run through some of the most famous & eminent tourist landmarks; top of which are: Burj Al-Arab, Madinat Jumeirah & the Palm Island. The race will finish at Umm Suqeim Road. Racers will start from near Madinat Jumeirah, and they will take left toward Al-Sofouh passing through Dubai College Junction & then heading up toward the Palm Island entrance on the other side of the road. Contestants will then pass through Dubai Media City's Entrance on the left side & return at the traffic signals of the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and they will again return throughout Al-Sofouh area passing through Madinat Jumeirah & turn to the Jumeirah Beach Road and through Burj Al-Arab & Jumeirah Beach Hotel on the left.



Racers will then keep running through Jumeirah Beach Road on the left side and continue toward the bridge at the Creek and will turn before reaching the bridge at Al-Mahmal Road Junction. Then they will return through Madinat Jumeirah Junction and take the same route again and will turn left after Burj Al-Arab at Madinat Jumeirah Junction and continue running throughout Umm Suqeim Road toward the finishing line before Dubai Police Academy.



Dubai Marathon is held with the support of DSC and in collaboration with various governmental entities; top of which are Dubai Police & RTA. The routes are known as the most favorite for both prominent professionals & amateurs from all over the world, who are keen to participate in the Marathon, as it passes through beautiful tourist & urban districts, which are classified among the best in the world. The competition is taking place at well-equipped & vast roads contributing to recording of the best performance & fastest timing comparing to other marathons in several countries, particularly the marathons that are held in the beginning Jan. when temperature in Dubai is adequate for long distance races.



The Marathon is a unique opportunity for professional participants of both genders to meet the standards, decided by the Olympic Committee & national federations to qualify for the competition in Paris Olympics 2024.



Information on the Dubai Marathon and registration procedures for the event are all available through the official website of the Race: – dubaimarathon–

. The website provides the race map & shows the starting point & the finishing line of the 4 km race, 10 km race and the Marathon.



