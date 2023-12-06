Minister Fedorov Outlines Upcoming Digitalization Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has outlined the main digitalization projects, which are expected to be implemented across the country in the near future.

The relevant projects were mentioned by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in his speech during the All-Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Forum 'Integrity is the Future of Ukrainian Statehood', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“What are our most important next steps? This is the introduction of electronic excise tax – the draft bill has already been adopted. This is the automation of services for sailors – we have already done a lot in this direction, and there is not much left to finish this process,” Fedorov told.

In his words, the Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry is working to launch vehicle customs clearance services via the Diia app.

“We want to show what happens at a customs office if you remove the human factor. If you make it so that the customs officer does not influence the situation at all, and decisions regarding the price of customs clearance of the car are made purely according to the fixed criteria,” Fedorov explained.

A reminder that Ukraine's Digital Transformation Ministry developed the Diia platform to help government agencies create public registers and facilitate their control over them.

Photo: Ukrainian Digital Transformation Ministry