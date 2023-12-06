               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia And Iran Working On Project To Build New Bridge Across Araz River


12/6/2023 3:12:46 PM

Armenia and Iran are working on a project to build a new bridge across the Araz River, Azernews reports.

Armenian Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristina Ghalechyan said that experts are now conducting a feasibility study for the subsequent design of the bridge,

It is not excluded that the new bridge will be built parallel to the functioning one.

As for the construction of the southernmost section of the North-South Highway - from Agarak bordering Iran to the city of Qajaran (32 km), Ghalechyan noted that, in all probability, the active phase of work will start in February 2024.

To remind you, the southernmost section of the North-South Highway is being built by an Iranian consortium of Abad Rahan Pars and Tunel Sad Ariana companies. The contract was signed in Yerevan in October 2023. At that time it was decided to form an Armenia-Iran working group for the construction of another border bridge on the Araz River.

