Armenia And Iran Working On Project To Build New Bridge Across Araz River

Armenia and Iran are working on a project to build a new bridge
across the Araz River, Azernews reports.
Armenian Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and
Infrastructure Kristina Ghalechyan said that experts are now
conducting a feasibility study for the subsequent design of the
bridge,
It is not excluded that the new bridge will be built parallel to
the functioning one.
As for the construction of the southernmost section of the
North-South Highway - from Agarak bordering Iran to the city of
Qajaran (32 km), Ghalechyan noted that, in all probability, the
active phase of work will start in February 2024.
To remind you, the southernmost section of the North-South
Highway is being built by an Iranian consortium of Abad Rahan Pars
and Tunel Sad Ariana companies. The contract was signed in Yerevan
in October 2023. At that time it was decided to form an
Armenia-Iran working group for the construction of another border
bridge on the Araz River.
