Baku To Host VI Meeting Of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The VI meeting of
the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and
Northern Ireland will be held in Baku on December 7, Trend reports.
The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries
in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure,
information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital
economy and other spheres.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm
Offord.
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107546622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.