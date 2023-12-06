               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baku To Host VI Meeting Of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission


12/6/2023 7:23:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland will be held in Baku on December 7, Trend reports.

The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy and other spheres.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm Offord.

