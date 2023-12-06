(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 6 December 2023: NERA and Thales have officially entered a strategic alliance by forming a business partnership agreement for the Maintenance Efficiency Manager (MEM) digital support services platform offering for Air Navigation Services Providers (ANSPs). This commercial agreement intends to tailor high technologies to specific market requirements. ANSPs will benefit from the skills and technology of both companies to make this offering unique on the market for maintenance of ANSP’s communications, navigation and surveillance systems.



The joint offer of Thales and NERA is based on the Maintenance Efficiency Manager, a platform that centralizes and manages all ANSPs’ maintenance activities and resources for smarter decisions, leading the ANSPs to take full control of their system availability and operations safety.



The agreement was signed by Engineer Khalid Attiah, CEO of NERA, and Frédérique Miller, Vice-President Sales Land and Air Systems at Thales.



Through this partnership, NERA and Thales will work together to commercialize and customize the Maintenance Efficiency Manager and other digital products to the needs of ANSP’s, taking them to a new level of support efficiency. The ultimate goal is to ensure the system's growth and expansion in the future, while concurrently meeting the ANSPs requirements of the aviation industry. NERA and Thales will ensure the continuous enhancement of the software and integration with other digital products to meet ANSPs needs.





"This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to support the aviation sector," stated Engineer Khalid Attiah, CEO of NERA. "By joining forces with Thales, we aim to enhance the maintenance efficiency of navigation systems within the sector as it is a critical operation in aviation. This will not only ensure optimal safety but will also contribute to the innovation aspect of the industry."



Mrs. Frédérique Miller, Vice President Sales, Land and air systems at Thales, added, "This agreement represents a powerful synergy of technical expertise and industry insights. Together with NERA, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions that will elevate the standard of maintenance management in the aviation sector. Thales continues to broaden its long-standing cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the aviation industry, supporting the Saudi Vision 2030, of being a global connecting hub."







