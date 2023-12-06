Azerbaijani President: We Still Hoped That We Can Establish Contacts With Representatives Of Karabakh Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “At the meeting with people who returned to Lachin - former
refuges - I expressed my position on the situation and said that
there is an opportunity to find a normal solution to this issue. I
also said that the leaders of separatists have a chance for amnesty
if they surrender. That was a public statement. But unfortunately
again, my words were not properly assessed. So now, the leaders of
separatists are in Azerbaijan. They wanted to come here and
threatened us that they would come on tanks. But now, they are
waiting for the Azerbaijani justice to say its word,” said
President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh:
Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges"
co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of
International Relations.
“We still hoped that we can establish contacts with the
representatives of Karabakh Armenians. Unfortunately, those people
there who monopolized the so-called power did not allow that to
happen. Moreover, in September, there were two events, which
actually were considered by us as crossing over the last red lines.
First, the congratulation from the Armenian Prime Minister to the
so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic with respect to its so-called
independence, which was totally in contradiction with what the
Armenian Prime Minister said and signed. Because October last year
was the time when the Armenian Prime Minister officially recognized
Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. After that, after many statements
in the same direction, sending a congratulation letter to
separatists is absolutely unacceptable, and is very contradictory,”
the head of state underlined.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107544841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.