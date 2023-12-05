UK Not To Reduce Military Support For Ukraine In 2024 Cameron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, there will be no reduction in military support for Ukraine from the United Kingdom.

The relevant statement was made by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron at a session in the House of Lords, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to The Guardian .

Asked how much the UK will spend on arms for Ukraine in 2024, Cameron says he does not have that figure to hand but, in his words, support will“contain at the scale it has been before, or beyond that.”

Cameron emphasized that the United Kingdom will focus on Ukraine's needs.

According to the UK Foreign Secretary, the country has already given more than GBP 4.7 billion [USD 5.9 billion] in humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine, and such efforts will continue.

Additionally, Ukraine received GBP 4.6 billion [USD 5.8 billion] in military support from the United Kingdom, which will also continue.

Cameron mentioned that the picture on land had been difficult, but in the Black Sea Ukrainian forces did push Russians right back.