Border Guards Seize Drone With Explosives In Kupiansk Direction


12/5/2023 3:09:54 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kupiansk direction, border guards used an anti-drone gun to land an enemy drone with explosives.

The State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Border guards of the 15th Mobile Border Detachment 'Steel Border' continue to effectively counter the enemy in the combat zone," the statement said.

Using an anti-drone gun, they managed to land the enemy drone along with its ammunition.

Now, after being 'flashed', the enemy drone will be turned in the opposite direction

.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 333,840 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.

