European Parliament, EU approve regulations to bolster cybersecurity measures

(MENAFN) The European Parliament and European Union member states have jointly approved new regulations aimed at bolstering cybersecurity measures for manufacturers of connected products. This includes a wide array of smart devices such as refrigerators and virtual assistants. The move underscores a proactive approach to mitigate the risks of piracy associated with the growing prevalence of smart products.



The expansive category of smart products, ranging from computers and phones to household appliances, cars, and children's toys, represents potential entry points for information attacks. Despite their widespread use, many of these products currently lack specific cybersecurity obligations. The approved regulations mandate that manufacturers adhere to predefined security standards during the design and manufacturing phases of these connected products. This requirement applies to all products directly or indirectly linked to other devices or networks.



The regulatory initiative marks a pivotal step toward addressing the evolving landscape of cyber threats in the era of interconnected devices. By imposing cybersecurity standards, the EU aims to enhance the resilience of smart products against potential breaches and unauthorized access. The move also signifies a recognition of the increasing significance of cybersecurity in safeguarding user data and ensuring the integrity of connected systems.



The implications of these regulations extend to manufacturers, who will now need to prioritize cybersecurity considerations in the development and production of smart products. Compliance with the specified security standards is deemed a prerequisite for offering these products and programs to consumers. This regulatory framework aligns with the broader global trend of recognizing the importance of cybersecurity in the rapidly advancing domain of connected technologies.

