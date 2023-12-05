Ukraine's Air Force Launches 12 Strikes On Enemy Positions In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 73 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Air Force launched 12 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, including anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 8 missile attacks and 68 air strikes, carried out 87 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.

“As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Ukraine yesterday, using 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 22 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. As many as 14 enemy drones and 1 Kh-59 guided missile were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces and means. Also, in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian occupiers again launched an air attack at Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The information is being updated.

According to the General Staff, the following populated areas were hit by enemy airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane in Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Serebrianka Forestry, Luhansk region; Spirne, Vyimka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Novodarivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, entrenching themselves within the achieved boundaries.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back Russian forces that do not stop trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne of Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarske sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled all attacks by the enemy that tried to regain lost positions in the area south of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces hold the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery combat and striking the enemy in the rear.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 12 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, including 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two anti-aircraft missile systems, and seven artillery units.