Kuwait's DGCA Inks Mous Of Cooperation With Five Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) signed on Monday memoranda of understanding for cooperation with five countries during the ICAO Air Service Negotiations Event, ICAN 2023, currently held in Riyadh.

In a press briefing Acting Director-General of the DGCA, Eng. Emad Al-Jalawi mentioned meetings with representatives of Ethiopia, Italy, Iceland, Seashell, and Turkiye were held on the sidelines of the event.

During the meetings, memoranda of understanding and special agreements were signed with those states especially for organizing air transport to better meet the needs of affiliated air carriers.

Furthermore meetings in the upcoming days will commence with other countries until the last day of the conference, December 7, which will focus on updating air transport mechanisms with positive impacts linking the Kuwait International Airport with the largest number of airports worldwide to better serve passengers and airlines.

He also eagerly talked about the importance of the conference to upgrade operational mechanisms with countries with which "our national carriers work" to better operate inbound and outbound flights from the Kuwait International Airport, in order to achieve the goals set by the national air carriers and serve the desired economic goals. (end)

