Four Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling in the suburbs of Kherson has injured four people.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A 51-year-old man asked for medical help," the post reads.

The man suffered a concussion and a blast injury during Russian troops' shelling of the Kherson suburb of Inzhenerne at about 13.00, the post said.

Mrochko stressed that the wounded man had been given medical assistance. He will then undergo outpatient treatment.

In Inzhenerne, men who were carrying out repair work on the street came under fire. Two men, aged 61 and 51, were diagnosed with blast injuries and concussion. They were treated on the spot. A 46-year-old man was hospitalized with a moderate abdominal injury.

In Antonivka, the Russian military shelled residential buildings. A local resident, born in 1959, sustained fatal injuries.