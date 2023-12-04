QU Kicksoff 3Rd Congress On Engineering And Technology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Engineering at Qatar University (QU) has launched the Third Global Congress on Engineering and Technology under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The congress will run until December 7 and encompasses the 15th Global Conference on Energy Applications, 15th Global Conference on Social Robotics, and the Global Conference on Resilience in Mobility and Logistics: Challenges and Opportunities.

In his opening speech, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, expressed pride in QU's organisation of the conference.

“As a leading academic institution in the region, Qatar University recognises the paramount importance of this congress for exchanging opinions and ideas. It serves as a testament to our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the advancement of technology.”

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, stressing the importance of preserving natural resources and cultivating an innovative culture for a more promising future. He said,“Our challenges, environmental, engineering, and technological, are not mere academic disciplines but integral parts of our lifestyle. Engineering and technology are revolutionising sustainable transportation methods through highly efficient electric and hybrid cars. Moreover, advancements in modern irrigation techniques contribute significantly to reducing harmful emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency.”

President of QU, Dr. Omar Al Ansari, stated,“The timing of the Third Global Congress is optimal for discussing advancements in energy application fields, along with related developments ensuring sustainability and best practices to mitigate environmental impacts. This extends to advancements in other engineering fields like social robotics, resilience in mobility, and logistics.”

Dean of the College of Engineering, Dr. Khalid Kamal Naji, commented,“The congress includes plenary sessions and keynote lectures covering various topics related to energy applications, social robotics, resilience in mobility, and logistics. We anticipate this congress will serve as a platform for technical information exchange, dissemination of high-quality research findings, and presentation of new policies.”