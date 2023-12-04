Russia Deploys Six Ships To Black, Azov Seas, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Monday, December 4, Russia has six warships in the Black and Azov Seas.
The Ukrainian Navy is reported on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
There are no Russian Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black, Azov, or Mediterranean Seas.
As reported, on December 3, five Russian warships were in the Black Sea, and there were no missile carriers among them.
