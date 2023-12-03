Kuwait FM Partakes In GCC Ministerial Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation took part, Sunday, in the 158th meeting of the GCC meeting held in Doha, Qatar.

This preparatory meeting is held ahead of the 44th GCC summit in the Qatari capital next Tuesday.

The summit, featuring the participation of Gulf leaders, will be focusing on joint GCC cooperation in addition to important regional development namely the alarming situation in the Gaza Strip and the violations against Palestinian lands and sacred places. (end)

