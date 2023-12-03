Foreign-born ratio of US inhabitants achieves record high

(MENAFN) In a significant demographic shift, the United States is currently experiencing an all-time high in the percentage of foreign-born residents, reaching a remarkable 15 percent, as revealed by a recent report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). Drawing on data collected by the United States Census Bureau last month, the conservative think tank disclosed that a staggering 49.5 million individuals in the country were born outside its borders, setting a new record.



The CIS report underscores the profound impact of this surge, indicating a surge of 4.5 million in the foreign-born population since President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021—an increase larger than the entire population of 25 individual United States states. Notably, more than half of this surge is estimated to consist of illegal immigrants, as per the CIS analysis.



President Biden's tenure has been marked by an unprecedented increase in immigration, both legal and illegal, with the foreign-born population growing at a rate of 137,000 per month since his inauguration. Comparatively, during the pre-Covid-19 period under former President Donald Trump, approximately 42,000 foreigners entered the United States each month, while his predecessor Barack Obama oversaw a monthly immigration rate of 68,000.



The statistics from the CIS report reveal a dramatic shift over the years, with the percentage of Americans born outside the United States in 2023 being three times higher than it was in 1970.



The actual number of foreign-born individuals has increased fivefold, exceeding even the levels observed between 1890 and 1910 when immigrants were drawn to the United States to settle the frontier and pursue the American dream. Census data from those years indicates that the foreign-born population approached, though did not quite reach, the 15 percent mark, peaking at 14.8 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively. This demographic transformation raises important questions about the implications for society, economy, and policy in the years to come.





