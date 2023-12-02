Malaysian Universities Pursuing To Attract Azerbaijani Students - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Universities in
Malaysia seek to attract Azerbaijani students, Malaysia's
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the Malaysian Education Fair held in Baku.
"This exhibition, which is attended by renowned Malaysian
universities, is a perfect venue for Azerbaijani students looking
for top-tier education in our nation. It will provide students and
their parents with an excellent opportunity to meet university
representatives and academic advisors and communicate directly with
them in order to select the most appropriate destination in this
subject," the ambassador said.
He said the fair is a testament to Malaysia's commitment to
developing international educational opportunities and
strengthening ties with Azerbaijan.
"Malaysia welcomed 131,300 international students from more than
175 countries in 2020. The government aims to achieve the target of
250,000 international students by 2025," Ahmad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza
said.
The II Malaysia Education Fair is being held in Baku on December
2-3. The event is organized by Winning Magnitude and Lingva
Training Center with the support of the Malaysian Embassy in
Baku.
