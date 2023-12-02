Airasia Increases 5M+ Flight Seats From Malaysia To China, India

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Sepang : AirAsia on November 27 announced an increase in services between China-Malaysia and India-Malaysia, totalling 230 weekly flights starting in the first quarter of 2024, with up to 5.2 million seats per year.
The increase in capacity via AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X Malaysia comes in response to the anticipated surge in travel demand following the Malaysian government's announcement of a 30-day visa-free entry for travellers from China and India into Malaysia starting December 1, 2023.
Speaking about the development, Tony Fernandes, CEO, Capital A said, "AirAsia has been at the forefront of trying to make visiting Malaysia easier. The 30-day visa-free entry for the citizens of China and India will surely provide a welcome boost for Malaysia's tourism and its economy ahead of the upcoming peak travel season while boosting economic bonds between these great nations."
MENAFN02122023000163011034ID1107524491
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.