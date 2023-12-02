Airasia Increases 5M+ Flight Seats From Malaysia To China, India

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Sepang : AirAsia on November 27 announced an increase in services between China-Malaysia and India-Malaysia, totalling 230 weekly flights starting in the first quarter of 2024, with up to 5.2 million seats per year.

The increase in capacity via AirAsia Malaysia and AirAsia X Malaysia comes in response to the anticipated surge in travel demand following the Malaysian government's announcement of a 30-day visa-free entry for travellers from China and India into Malaysia starting December 1, 2023.

Speaking about the development, Tony Fernandes, CEO, Capital A said, "AirAsia has been at the forefront of trying to make visiting Malaysia easier. The 30-day visa-free entry for the citizens of China and India will surely provide a welcome boost for Malaysia's tourism and its economy ahead of the upcoming peak travel season while boosting economic bonds between these great nations."