Representative Of Kuwait Amir On Way To Dubai For COP Conference

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, departed Kuwait early on Friday heading to Dubai, the UAE, to partake in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) on climate change.

The participating State of Kuwait delegation comprises Minister of Electricity Jassem Al-Ostad, Oil Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Nimr Fahad Al-Malek Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Jamal Al-Ghunaim, the State of Kuwait Consul in Dubai Ali Al-Dhaydi, and the Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister Bureau, the Minister Plenipotentiary Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber was seen off at the airport by the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulmohsen Jaber Al-Zaid, the Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Bureau Affairs Counsellor Fawaz Bouresli and a number of ministry officials. (end)

rk









