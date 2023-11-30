Ternopil Builders Restore Housing In Kherson Region As Part Of 'Plich-O-Plich' Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the 'Plich-o-plich' program, Ternopil builders are restoring the village of Arkhanhelske in the Vysokopillya community of the Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Trush, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"We continue to work in Arkhanhelske in the Kherson region," Trush said.

According to him, the first stage of reconstruction started in the summer. Builders and volunteers from the Ternopil region were engaged in the restoration and reconstruction of the destroyed housing and infrastructure in the village.

In the fall, the second stage started, during which roofs, windows, doors were replaced and, in some cases, part of the walls were rebuilt.

Russian morale, combat capabilities inregion continue to degrade due to lack of cohesive command

The head of the Military Administration noted that they had managed to restore 10 residential buildings where people already live. In the future, the company plans to arrange streets, restore the roadway, infrastructure and build a sports ground.

As reported, in the de-occupied Kherson region, builders are currently restoring 339 houses as part of the 'Plich-o-plich' project.