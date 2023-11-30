Enemy Drone Fragments Land On Territory Of Former Plant In Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fragments of Russia's Shahed-type drone have landed on the territory of a former plant in the Khmelnytskyi region's Shepetivka district.
The relevant statement was made by Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration First Deputy Head Serhii Tiurin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Following another enemy attack with combat drones, air defense forces operated in the Shepetivka district. As they [drones – Ed.] were downed, the fragments landed on the territory of a former plant,” Tiurin wrote.
In his words, no casualties were reported.
“No fire broke out. The damage is yet to be checked,” Tiurin added.
A reminder that, on the night of November 30, 2023, Russia again attacked Ukraine's territory with combat drones.
Photo: illustrative
