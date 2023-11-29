Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Meets Chinese Foreign Minister, UN Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Members of the ministerial committee, formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit,

met on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the UN headquarters in New York.

The meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha.



The gathering was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir, and UAE Minister of State and Representative of Arab group in the UN Security Council Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During the talks, the foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners.

They also called on the UN Security Council to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure the delivery of emergency assistance to the besieged strip.

Officials also outlined reviving the peace process

based on the

two-state solution that can lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4th, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Also on Wednesday, members of the committee met the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners.

The delegation members also reiterated their absolute rejection of all forms of settlement and the forced displacement of the Palestinians.