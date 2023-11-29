Dubai World Trade Centre Unveils Events Line-Up For December 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today unveiled its December line-up of events, further cementing its status as a global hub for world-class conferences and exhibitions. The upcoming month's events span a variety of vital sectors, including radiocommunications, construction, food, healthcare, lifestyle, among others.

The 7th edition of the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) organised between (13 November – 15 December) features a decision-making forum for governments and other bodies to debate key issues that have a global impact on radio, radiocommunications, satellites and other connected fields. Organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Held every 3-4 years, the WRC is also a critical high-level forum for review and discussion of international regulations and treaties, with participating member states invited to vote on radiocommunications topics of global importance.

A landmark event on the annual DWTC calendar and celebrating 43 years, Big 5 Global (4-7 December) is set to attract over 68,000 attendees from 150+ and host to 2,200+ exhibitors. The event provides an unrivalled opportunity for industry professionals to forge new business connections, expand their international networks, and gain invaluable insights from global innovators and gamechangers. The entire construction cycle is represented across eight specialised events and dedicated sectors complemented by high-level industry summits and the prestigious Big 5 Global Impact Awards.

The region's largest dedicated event for the industry and co-located within Big 5 Global, Windows Doors & Façades and Gulf Glass (4-7 December) bring together professionals from across the sector to network, exchange knowledge, and seal high-value business deals. This year's edition will feature thousands of innovative products, new sectors, a CPD-certified educational programme led by industry experts, and more.

Organised by Dubai Municipality, the 17th Dubai International Food Safety Conference (10-13 December) is a leading industry platform for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and innovation as industry experts gather to discuss the challenges faced by the food sector, food safety, supply chains, and global dynamics. Anchored by a high-level conference, which this year will focus on 'The Impact of Climate Change on Food Safety', a distinguished group of experts, academics, research institutions, and prominent local, regional, and international organisations will engage in insightful discussions and collectively decide future actions.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo (12-14 December) returns to Dubai with an exciting line-up for 2023, spanning five dynamic key categories: Food & Beverage; Beauty & Cosmetics; Health & Wellness; Agriculture & Environment; and Sustainable Living. The packed event agenda includes live cooking demonstrations in the Organic Super Kitchen, beauty makeovers at the Organic Beauty Corner and a duo of co-located features: the Tea & Coffee Pavilion, and the Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Conference and Expo.

A biannual showcase for the plastics, petrochemicals, packaging and rubber industries, the 16th edition of ArabPlast (13-15 December) seeks to underline the importance of a circular economy within the sector and aims to deepen its contribution to a more sustainable environment across three days of business networking and discussion. Exhibitors span a wide range of industry segments, including materials, chemicals and auxiliaries; and plastic packaging machinery, technology, equipment; as well as semi-finished products, technical parts and reinforced plastics. Visitors will be able to meet with regional and international suppliers; discover the latest innovations, technologies and advances; and network with industry influencers, decision-makers and professionals.

A must-attend event for global medical professionals, the 24thWorld Meeting on Sexual Medicine (WMSM) held between (15-17 December) is a joint ISSM/MESSM meeting, held in association with the Emirates Urological Society. The hard-hitting agenda will examine how innovation and education are driving a holistic approach towards sexual health through a dynamic blend of cutting-edge science and clinical expertise. Keynote speeches, workshops and panel discussions define the three-day agenda, aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration across the latest research and clinical insights.

Dubai World Trade Centre once again plays host to the China Home Life exhibition (19-21 December), which is recognised as the region's leading fair for sourcing Chinese products. This year's edition will see the exhibition area increase to a record 70,000 square metres, with over 100,000 products from more than 3,000 verified suppliers represented. This is a prime opportunity for importers and wholesalers from across the MENA region to meet directly connect with Chinese manufacturers showcasing building materials, textiles and garments, household and gifts, consumer electronics, furniture, home appliances, machinery and auto parts.

The Asian Baby, Children and Maternity Exhibition (ABC&MOM) organised between (19-21 December) ends the December calendar with an opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to discover the latest trends and innovations in the global pregnancy, baby and child industry. The exhibition covers a wide range of categories such as mother and baby products, pregnancy, baby and children's food, toys, strollers and furniture, children's clothing, and children's shoes and accessories.

DWTC is committed to offering unparalleled experiences and opportunities for visitors and participants. With its diverse calendar, the month of December will conclude 12 months of high-profile business, trade and consumer events, which welcomed local, regional and international visitors and decision makers to DWTC and Dubai.

