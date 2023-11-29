(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Waterfront Market's Murals & Art Competition Submission Deadline Extended







The extension to December 12th offers more artists the chance to be part of this year's prestigious competition, celebrating the UAE's commitment to a more sustainable world.

The winner will receive a valuable prize of AED 30,000 and the opportunity to unveil their mural during Dubai Art Season 2024 at the Waterfront Market.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 November 2023: The Waterfront Market, in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, is pleased to announce the extension of the deadline for its anticipated Murals & Art Competition 2023. The deadline for entry submission has been extended until December 12th in response to the increasing enthusiasm and global participation of artists.



In line with the 'Year of Sustainability', this year's 'Art for Change' theme urges artists to use their creativity to spotlight pressing environmental issues. Participants are prompted to direct their creative energy into crafting impactful murals that inspire steps towards a future centered on heightened environmental awareness and sustainability. Encouraging impactful murals that inspire an eco-conscious future, the winning artist will not only receive a valuable prize of AED 30,000 prize but will also unveil their mural at a grand celebration during Dubai Art Season 2024 at the Waterfront Market. Additionally, their winning mural will earn a permanent display alongside previous winners', inviting the public to appreciate their artwork.

A distinguished panel of judges, carefully selected for their dedication to the local art scene, includes Khalil Abdulwahid Hassan, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture, Maitha Al Marri, and Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director – Asset Manager, at Nakheel. They have been given the challenging task of selecting this year's Waterfront Market Murals and Art Competition winner.

The Waterfront Market's Murals and Art Competition has been a resounding success for the past years, uniting communities, supporting local artists, and fostering meaningful connections among artists and art enthusiasts from across the UAE.



With submissions open until December 12th, this deadline extension invites more talented artists to engage with the 'Art for Change' theme, offering solutions for a sustainable future while celebrating Dubai's creative spirit.