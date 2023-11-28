South African minister calls for extreme alterations

(MENAFN) In a keynote address at the Cape Town Conversation, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, underscored the evolving aspirations of the Global South for a redefined world order. Despite progress, Pandor highlighted that the African continent has yet to realize the full socio-economic benefits of its partnerships with major economic powers. Emphasizing the need for radical change, she asserted that existing collaborations have not translated into increased industrial capacity, broader access to energy, or advancements in smart manufacturing.



Pandor's call for transformation resonates with the conviction that Africa must insist on partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes crucial for the continent's development. In her view, the absence of elements such as enhanced industrial capacity and wider access to energy renders partnerships as mere supplications rather than catalysts for genuine progress.



During her address, the minister stressed the importance of African leaders adopting a more discerning approach when selecting business partners. She argued for the development of new terms for relationships to ensure that objectives are met, leading to a radical alteration of conditions for the continent. This shift, according to Pandor, is vital for Africa to break free from the limitations of existing partnerships and foster true development.



Furthermore, Pandor highlighted the diminished attention the African continent is receiving amidst current global tensions and conflicts. With 20 ongoing conflicts and a resurgence of coups, particularly in West Africa, she urged the need for Africa to navigate these challenges strategically. The minister's remarks underscore the urgency of redefining partnerships and establishing new terms to navigate the evolving global landscape and ensure that Africa's interests are prioritized amid geopolitical uncertainties.





MENAFN28112023000045015687ID1107499654