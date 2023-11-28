Azerbaijan Demines Far Over Centum Hectares Of Its Lands - ANAMA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan has
demined 111,207 hectares as a result of demining works conducted
since November 2020, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Mine
Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II International Workshop on "Mine action:
innovations and best practices" organized by ANAMA.
"A total of 109,552 mines and other explosive objects (30,753
anti-personnel mines, 18,531 anti-tank mines and 60,268 unexploded
ordnance) were detected and neutralized," he emphasized.
The Chairman of the Board noted that Azerbaijan is among the
countries most contaminated with mines globally.
He also mentioned that according to preliminary calculations,
about 1.5 million mines were placed in the territories of
Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, and about 9,000
square kilometers of territory were mined.
The II International Technical Conference organized by
Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in demining activities from 25 countries, government
officials, as well as representatives of state structures and
diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
