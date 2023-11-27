Yohani Attends F1 Grand Prix In Abu Dhabi As TAG Heuer Brand Ambassador In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)



South Asian pop music sensation of Sri Lankan origin – Yohani made an appearance at the Paddock Club of the Formula 1 Grand Prix event in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (26) as the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer in Sri Lanka.

The association with the prestigious Swiss luxury watchmaker comes ahead of Yohani's highly anticipated debut album 'Kella' scheduled for release in early December. Considered to be the ultimate reference in luxury chronograph watches, TAG Heuer's high-precision timing innovations have kept pace with the evolution of sports since 1860. Yohani's association with the brand is also the first time a Sri Lankan has represented the brand at one of its flagship marquee events.

In a statement released from track-side following the event, Yohani expressed her excitement to be in attendance stating,“I'm a long-standing Formula 1 fan and it's been an honour and a privilege to represent TAG Heuer at this event. It's been a lot of fun and a welcome break from all the hard work that has gone into the album release I'm working on.”

The partnership with TAG Heuer is a significant leap in Yohani's career, reflecting her growing international appeal and her status as a cultural icon. The Grand Prix event also provided an excellent platform for Yohani to interact with global icons and further establish her brand on the international stage. Yohani has worked with several local and global brands over the years, including Lovi, her apparel partner whose designs she fitted in at the Grand Prix event.

The F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi was a spectacular finale to the F1 season and drew a global audience and prominent figures from various industries.

Yohani's Business Manager, Dilanjan Seneviratne commented on this prestigious partnership. He expressed,“We are thrilled to have Yohani associated with the global brand TAG Heuer. This collaboration is not just a testament to Yohani's talent and global appeal, but also a great opportunity for us to connect with a brand that shares our belief in committing towards excellence. I personally also see this as a milestone in our mission of taking Sri Lanka to the world, something that we have continued to strive towards from the start.”

Yohani's debut album 'Kella' is scheduled for release in December this year, and brings to completion a project Yohani and her team have been working on for over two years. The album promises to be a showcase of Yohani's versatile and unique musical style and pay tribute to her Sri Lankan roots. The album will be streaming across all major platforms in December and will be accessible to her fans in Sri Lanka and the world. (Colombo Gazette)