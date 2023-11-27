Newton School Co-Founders Honoured As Distinguished Alumni At IIT Roorkee

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27th November, 2023, New Delhi: Siddharth Maheshwari and Nishant Chandra, the innovative partners steering Newton School-a pioneer in reimagining the future of the Indian EdTech space-received the coveted Distinguished Alumnus Awards from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee today. Recognized under the Distinguished Young Alumnus Awards - 2022, the accolade celebrates their extraordinary impact on education. Through groundbreaking initiatives and innovation in Education, Technology, and the remarkable achievement of fostering 3000 successful careers since its establishment in 2019, Newton School continues to shape the landscape of education and redefine the future of Indian EdTech.



Nishant Chandra, Co-founder of Newton School graciously acknowledged the honour, stating"Being acknowledged by our alma mater for our efforts is truly humbling. Siddharth and I have had an amazing experience at IIT Roorkee, and we are immensely grateful for the impact this institution has had on our lives. We owe a great deal to this institution for playing a pivotal role in the establishment of Newton School and enabling us to positively influence the lives of thousands, much like Roorkee has shaped ours. We express our heartfelt gratitude to IIT Roorkee for honoring us with the title of Distinguished Young Alumnus."



Siddharth and Nishant, empowering the future generation of technology and innovation, lead Newton School with a positive and transformative vision in education. By building an AI-powered neo-university upon the strength of a rich, engaged, and diverse community of learners, Newton School's strength lies in offering an extremely relevant and rigorous pedagogy that brings world-class career opportunities to anyone from any part of the country. Today, 3000+ Newton School Alumni are working in top companies like Google, Flipkart, Thoughtworks, Deloitte, Zomato, Nyka, Xiaomi, Dream11, Nutanix, Meesho, Udaan, and Mphasis.



Recently, the duo also launched the Newton School of Technology, an on-campus B.Tech program focusing on Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. This initiative is dedicated to revolutionizing the paradigm of tech learning, nurturing the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.



Over the years, their journey has been marked by a firm commitment to addressing student challenges and offering education that bridges skill - gaps in the market. This exclusive recognition places Maheshwari and Chandra among the select group of 1% alumni who have received the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award.



Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder of Newton School expressed gratitude upon receiving the prestigious award by saying,“I am extremely grateful to have been honored with the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award from IIT Roorkee. This is not just a personal victory but a tribute to our entire team. Our journey reflects the trust our students had in our vision and the steadfast dedication of our Newton School team. While IIT Roorkee paved the way, the hard work of our team turned Newton School into what it is today.”



Siddharth and Nishant's dedication to innovation and their ability to understand the evolving needs of the education sector has positioned them as trailblazers in the industry, setting a standard for excellence and redefining the landscape of education. Their visionary work in education has not only set a benchmark but has also demonstrated a commitment to shaping the future of learning.



Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director at IIT Roorkee said,“My heartfelt congratulations go out to all the awardees. Many outstanding researchers and institutions have been recognized with these awards for their Research, Engineering and Leadership excellence. Awards like these are a great way to recognize research excellence in India. By advancing the frontiers of knowledge, impactful research benefits the country and the world at large. We hope their accomplishments further inspire young researchers to pursue excellence in their respective fields."



About Newton School



Founded by Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari in 2019, Newton School is an ed-tech platform that is building futuristic AI-powered neo-university to provide a highly immersive and interactive learning path to millions of students and enable them to tap into new-age tech opportunities. With a robust network, Newton School features 1500+ hiring partners, collaborates with 1000+ industry experts, and has successfully placed over 3000 aspirants in top companies, including Google, Target, Epsilon, Jio, Lenskart, Razorpay, Flipkart, Zomato, Deloitte, Meesho, and Reliance its inception in 2019, the startup has raised more than $30 million from investors like Steadview capital, Nexus Venture Partners and RTP Global.



Company :-Consocia Advisory

User :- Palak Aggarwal

Email :

Mobile:- +917838374698