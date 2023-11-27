Russian Forces Complaining About Vulnerability Of Logistics In East Bank Kherson Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are complaining about the vulnerability of their ground lines of communication (GLOCs) on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region amid continued complaints about weak Russian capabilities on the east bank.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

A Russian milblogger claimed on November 26 that personnel of the Russian 70th Motorized Rifle Division (of the newly formed 18th Combined Arms Army) often write to him complaining about the vulnerability of Russian logistics in the east bank of Kherson Oblast near Krynky (30km northeast of Kherson Oblast and 2km from the Dnipro River) to Ukrainian drone strikes.

The milblogger also agreed with another Russian milblogger's previous claims that Russian forces in this area struggle with unit coordination as well as commanders' negligence at the company and battalion levels.

The milblogger suggested that Russian forces near Krynky should create a separate anti-drone company staffed by personnel of the separate reconnaissance battalion of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division to protect Russian GLOCs.

"Russian GLOCs in left bank Kherson region, such as the E58 Antonivka-Sahy highway (about 5-8km away from the Dnipro River), are located close to the Dnipro River shoreline, making them vulnerable to Ukrainian interdiction," ISW analysts wrote.