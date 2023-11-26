Kuwait Min.: Continuing Support For Gaza Vital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is keen on continuing support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and this sentiment is evident in the Kuwaiti air bridge, which features the participation of more than 30 entities, said an official on Sunday.

This came in a statement by Minister of Social Affairs, Minister of Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Al-Malek Al-Sabah to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) prior to the takeoff of two relief planes heading towards Al-Arish city, Egypt. The departure of the aircrafts brings the total of relief aid planes to 29.

The minister revealed that the amount of relief aid sent to the people of Gaza since the start of the campaign reached a total of 850 tons.

On his part, Kuwait Red Crescent Society's (KRCS) director of emergency management Yousef Al-Miraj affirmed that all Kuwaiti relief shipments had arrived inside the Gaza strip.

Al-Miraj explained that today's KRCS relief flight consisted of 10 tons of materials, loaded with medical and relief supplies.

The KRCS's volunteers will accompany the materials to Al-Arish airport and then to the Egyptian Red Crescent in preparation for handing it over to its Palestinian counterpart, who in turn with distribute it in Gaza.

On his part, Kuwait Relief Society's Deputy Director General and General Supervisor of the (support for Palestine) campaign, Omar Al-Thuwaini said that today's trip saw the society delivering 40 tons of material and consisting of 300 tents, food, winter clothes, sterilizers, medical tools and two ambulances.

Al-Thuwaini affirmed the society's keenness to provide assistance to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip until the situation stabilizes, pointing out that the selection of various relief materials was due to the strong demand by the Palestinians, especially with the arrival of winter and the shortage of medical supplies. (end)

