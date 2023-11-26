UN: Israeli army opposes every region in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a high-ranking UN official in Palestine stated that the Israeli army exercises control over every region in the West Bank. Additionally, the official highlighted a recent surge in violence by settlers against the local population over the past month, causing adverse effects on the residents.



“The reality is there is no part in the West Bank which is not touched and controlled by Israel,” Adam Bouloukos, the director of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) affairs in the West Bank, declared in a post on social media.



In a distinct context, during an interview with a Turkish international broadcaster, he mentioned or stated “settler violence & Israeli military incursions have increased enormously over the last month & there has been a near total lockdown in the West Bank.”



''The occupation means that every life, every daily transaction of every individual in the West Bank is impacted,” he also mentioned.



During the implementation of the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, the Israeli army conducted raids and arrests in various cities and towns across the occupied West Bank.



On the first day of the four-day humanitarian pause, Israel and Hamas executed a swap, releasing 24 Israelis and foreigners in exchange for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails.



According to the agreement, the release of hostages will occur in batches over the course of four days.

