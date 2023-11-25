The Abu Dhabi Edition Of Zayed Charity Run Concludes After Thrilling Morning Of Competitive Community Running

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Zayed Charity Run unites all under the umbrella of humanitarian giving

Over 7,000 runners completed distances of 3, 5, and 10 kilometres on sunny Reem Island

The renowned initiative donated to supporting innovative and life-saving treatments for cancer patients through the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center Zayed Charity Run in the Arab Republic of Egypt invites Abu Dhabi participants to sign up now! Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler in the Al Dhafra Region, the Zayed Charity Run saw families, friends and runners of all capabilities descend on Reem Island this morning, as the prestigious Zayed Charity Run – Abu Dhabi continued its ambition to“Run for Kindness”. This prestigious event was opened thanks to Sheikh Yas Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by firing the starting gun for the 10km race. With thousands of people – both locally and from abroad – coming to run and walk as individuals, families, and clubs, as the event's renowned social yet competitive atmosphere thrived throughout the morning with a total prize pool of AED 1 million, which will now be distributed to winners according to category, distance, and race, the 2023 edition of the race proved once again to be a resounding success. Below are the winners and their categories:

Name of winner Category Time Hicham Amghar 10KM 00:28:18 Halefom Tesfay Kidanu 10KM 00:28:18 Weyfen Dejene 10KM 00:28:21





Name of winner Category Time Abel Gete 5KM 00:14:05 Feyisa Tadese 5KM 00:14:05 Tamirat Melka 5KM 00:14:05





Name of winner Category Time Yassir Ech-Chaachoui 3KM 00:07:58 Mosisa Siyoum 3KM 00:07:59 Omar Al Ouahdani 3KM 00:08:00





Name of winner Category Time Saeed Al Dhaheri 10KM Handbike 00:22:01 Ali Al Saadi 10KM Handbike 00:55:14 Abdullah Hashemi 10KM Handbike 01:05:18





Name of winner Category Time Tareq Al Alawi 10KM Paracycling 00:19:00 Sulaiman Al Buloshi 10KM Paracycling 00:20:17 Hamad Al Matrooshi 10KM Paracycling 00:21:54





Name of winner Category Time Badir Al Hosani 10KM Wheelchair 00:21:57 Mohammad Othman 10KM Wheelchair 00:26:48 Alshehhi Mohammed 10KM Wheelchair 00:27:28





Name of winner Category Time Ahmed Abdulla 3KM POD 00:16:06 Ali Al Mahri 3KM POD 00:16:53 Shaikha Al Zaabi 3KM POD 00:29:47

This message of kindness and giving has spread across the globe over the past 20 years and remains the beating heart of all editions of the Zayed Charity Run in various cities. Speaking about the 2023 edition, Brigadier General (M) Mohamed Hilal Al Kaabi, the head of the organizing committee of the Zayed Charity Run, emphasized that the“insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the UAE, embodied a noble humanitarian initiative from the land of the Emirates to various parts of the world. It is based on the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and is associated with his name and his role in establishing humanitarian principles, values of coexistence, peace, and love among the peoples of the world. This initiative also instils hope in the hearts of the sick, adopts pioneering and supportive projects for humanitarian work, and supports the progress and generosity of all nations.

The head of the organizing committee praised the support, follow-up, and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for hosting the race events in Abu Dhabi, ensuring its success, and providing all the requirements contributing to achieving its goals. His support has significantly impacted today's success, with a large participation of Emiratis and members of friendly communities, portraying a meaningful and integrated tableau, a unified platform under the umbrella of humanitarian giving that brought together thousands from various segments of society to affirm their solidarity and support for the values, principles, and goals of the race.

He said:“As we celebrate the conclusion of the Zayed Charity Run in Abu Dhabi, I find myself grateful for witnessing the dedication and commitment demonstrated by our entire community at the race line. Each step taken doesn't just reflect personal dedication but embodies collective enthusiasm for giving. With great anticipation, we look forward to the future announcement of the upcoming edition to be held in the Arab Republic of Egypt, to continue planting seeds of hope and solidarity, enhancing the sense of unity and giving that characterizes the essence of the Zayed Charity Run.”

Al Kaabi clarified that hosting the next edition in Egypt is a new message of gratitude for its values and role in supporting humanitarian projects in this sisterly country, with which we share historical ties, bonds of fraternity, and love for its leadership and people. This continues a previous phase that witnessed many successful events, reflecting broad interaction from various community groups with the idea and objectives of the race. Particularly, the significant participation of our Egyptian brothers in previous editions confirms the considerable impact of this enduring humanitarian legacy.

Al Kaabi described the atmosphere surrounding today's race in Abu Dhabi as representing the values and goals of the race, with an increasing sense among members of the community that mere participation in its events, beyond considerations of winning or losing, is the core and firm pivot instilled in our souls by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. This inspires us to respond to humanitarian initiatives and dedicate ourselves to working towards the happiness of societies. This sporting event has transformed into a sustainable legacy for humanitarian cooperation among all peoples across different corners of the globe.”

Speaking about the athletic action witnessed today, Aref Hamad Al Awani, the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasized that the Zayed Charity Run represents a 'distinguished symbol' in the journey of goodness and humanitarian giving that the UAE has pursued over the years, in various forms and shapes of charitable and humanitarian work, following the directives of the wise leadership.

He said,“The Abu Dhabi edition holds a special significance, being the nucleus from which the major event has branched out to many cities like New York, Egypt's edition, and soon the Kerala edition in India. We hope the race achieves its intended goal and witnesses significant participation from everyone.”

Al Awani added,“The Zayed Charity Run is one of the most important events on the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's agenda and holds special considerations, whether for us or the participants, as it bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul.”

He continued,“The charity run is a river of giving from the UAE to patients, the needy, and the afflicted in many cities worldwide. Anyone participating emerges a winner by contributing to supporting charitable and humanitarian work and achieving its noble goals.”

The Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council said,“All segments of society are keen on participating regardless of age, whether citizens or residents because winning the race is not the ultimate goal. The aim is to support charitable and humanitarian work and achieve the goal in each edition of the race, which this year supports the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center.”

He concluded,“Preparations for the Abu Dhabi edition have proceeded wonderfully through the cooperation of all government and non-government entities, aiming to ensure the success of this major charitable event.”

The proceedings from this event have now gone towards Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center – supporting innovative and life-saving treatments for cancer patients through the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center. Speaking after the race, Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), said,“With every step in Zayed Charity Run, we're not just covering miles; we're bridging the gap to life-saving treatments for cancer patients. We are extremely thankful for the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run for allocating the run's proceeds to support our cancer research and innovative treatments at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center.

“It will enable us to stay at the forefront of developments, providing advanced medical care to patients and further positioning Abu Dhabi as a global medical destination for advanced therapies and clinical research,” continued Ventura.“Together, we're racing towards a future where cancer is conquered. As we allocate the funds to support clinical research and treatments to pioneer medical breakthroughs and improving lives, the public are also encouraged to exercise and adapt healthy lifestyles witnessing thousands of runners taking part in the run, which also comes as part of our shared mission.”

This two-decade long event doesn't stop in its mission today. Now the Abu Dhabi edition is complete for another year, event organizers are excited ahead of the next leg of the series: Zayed Charity Run in the Arab Republic of Egypt on 30th December 2023. Now that you have your Abu Dhabi race jersey, why not add the Cairo jersey to your collection? Sign up for Cairo is still very much welcome.