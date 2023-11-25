Russia May Move Its Fleet To Novorossiysk - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Traditionally, the Russian Black Sea Fleet loaded cruise missiles on warships in Sevastopol. But with this facility being increasingly threatened by Ukrainian strikes, Russia may consider Novorossiysk as the best alternative base.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on the X social network with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform saw.

British intelligence says the ability of the Black Sea Fleet to use its Novorossiysk base to load cruise missiles on board its warships will be an important factor in the fleet's operational effectiveness.

However, moving and loading missiles will require new delivery, storage, handling, and loading processes.

Russia is likely to try to expedite overcoming these issues in time for maritime cruise missiles to be included in any winter campaign of strikes against Ukraine, intelligence analysts say.

On November 13, 2023, the Ukrainian military said Russia had suspended cruise missile launches from sea due to "logistical problems" in Novorossiysk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Navy said the combat core of the Russian Black Sea Fleet consists of 30 warships, including nearly a dozen missile carriers. In total, Russia maintains 80 vessels of various types in occupied Crimea. Autumn and winter storms are not expected to significantly affect the number of potential missile attacks from the Black Sea area.

