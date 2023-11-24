Russia Must Pay For Aggression Against Ukraine With Its Assets - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must pay for aggression against Ukraine with the assets of individuals affiliated with it, and the seized funds must be used to rebuild the country after hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in Kyiv on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky thanked Latvia for its constant support for sanctions against Russia. He emphasized the need to work to block Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions at the level of each specific country and Europe as a whole.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted the importance of beginning international work on the fair use of frozen Russian assets.

He thanked all partners who are looking for concrete legal solutions to ensure that the assets of the aggressor are sent to the victims of aggression.

"Modern Russia does not believe in anything except money and strength, therefore the aggressor must feel our strength on the battlefield, the strength of the political unity of Europe, the strength of sanctions packages. Also, the aggressor must pay the most for his aggression – he must pay with the assets of those who are connected with the terrorist state in one way or another. These funds must work for Ukraine's recovery after hostilities," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine would be grateful to Latvia for the appropriate support.