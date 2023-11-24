Zelensky: Ukraine Needs“Three Victories” In Issue Of Continued Military Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs three victories in the issue of continuing to receive security and defense assistance from partners – a positive decision on the allocation of additional funds from U.S. Congress, the provision of a EUR 50 billion package by the European Union, and the launch of an open dialogue on EU accession.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this during a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Does this or that conflict affect aid or the reduction of aid to Ukraine? Yes, it does. Is it an informational distraction? Yes, it is. Although, 'distraction' would probably be a wrong term because there is also a tragedy in the Middle East unfolding right now, so it is not 'distraction', it takes away attention. This is a challenge for us, but I will tell you that very responsible nations and responsible leaders of various countries understand this challenge," said the head of the Ukrainian state.

According to him, Ukraine's partners are aware that the Russian Federation is making maximum use of the escalation in the Middle East to shift public attention from providing aid to Ukraine, so they are doing everything to prevent this from happening.

Zelensky emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are also actively working to ensure that international support for the country does not decrease. In particular, according to him, work is ongoing with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, with both parties in Congress, as well as with the European Union.

"We need three victories. The first is the U.S. Congress. This is a challenge. It's not easy. Not everything depends on us, but Ukraine must do everything that depends on it, and even more, so that this help is available. And I believe that it will be there. The second one is that we need the support of the European Union so that the EUR 50 billion package does not go anywhere else. Today, not everyone in the EU is ready to back this package. But we have to make sure that everyone supports that package. The third one is an open dialogue about our future membership in the European Union. This is a motivational step for us," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

As reported, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevičs is on an official visit to Ukraine.