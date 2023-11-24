EU Provides €10 Million To Support Health Emergencies In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): To enhance Afghanistan's healthcare system and combat infectious diseases, the European Union (EU) has pledged €10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The funding will improve preparedness and response systems for future disease outbreaks as well as health and nutrition emergencies. The EU office in Kabul said in a statement on Thursday 23 November 2023.

The long-lasting cooperation between the EU and WHO has contributed to stronger and more resilient health care in Afghanistan.

The aim of the latest funding is to further improve health care in all 34 provinces, which will benefit more than 2 million people. The additional funding builds on the earlier EU-WHO partnership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by integrating and expanding diagnostic and infectious disease management and response in Afghanistan. EU said.

On launching the additional funding support to WHO, Ms Raffaella Iodice, EU Chargée d'Affaires a.i. to Afghanistan, said:“The EU is deeply committed to protecting Afghans from disease outbreaks and other health and nutrition emergencies. Building on our ongoing cooperation with WHO in Afghanistan, the new funding helps to strengthen public health across the country and ensure the well-being of Afghans.”

Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Afghanistan, expressed gratitude for the EU support:“This funding will greatly contribute to reduce the burden of infectious diseases among the people of Afghanistan. We will focus on strengthening surveillance, enhancing rapid response capabilities and improving the management of infectious diseases in targeted hospitals.”

JHK

