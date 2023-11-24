-->


Be Harsh When You See Serious Fudging, NFRA Tells Auditors


11/24/2023 2:01:37 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Statutory auditors cannot take the easy way out by issuing qualified reports where an adverse opinion is warranted, following a recent order from the national audit regulator. When a company's accounts make mis-statements that are“pervasive and material”, the auditor must issue an adverse opinion, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) said in a disciplinary order.

