Be Harsh When You See Serious Fudging, NFRA Tells Auditors

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Statutory auditors cannot take the easy way out by issuing qualified reports where an adverse opinion is warranted, following a recent order from the national audit regulator. When a company's accounts make mis-statements that are“pervasive and material”, the auditor must issue an adverse opinion, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) said in a disciplinary order.

