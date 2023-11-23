Polish Farmers Said Blockade At Ukraine Border To Last Until January

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish farmers intend to block the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine until January 3.

This is reported by TVP World , Ukrinform saw.

Organizers of the protest noted that until November 26, the protest will take place from 9:00 to 20:00., and starting Monday, November 27, the blockade will run 24/7 and last until January 3, 2024. Earlier it was noted that the protest will last for three days.

Activists claim that the rally has been agreed with the authorities.

Farmers are pushing for subsidies to buy corn, keeping the agricultural tax at the 2023 level, and extending loans to ensure liquidity. The protesters handed over their demands to the local officials. The demands were also handed over to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 6, Polish carriers blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine at the checkpoints Yahodyn - Dorohusk, Krakivets - Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska - Grebenne.

On November 23, outside the Medyka checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint, Polish carriers also blocked the movement of freight trucks.

Later, Polish farmers joined the effort, putting forward their own demands.

Photo: Podkarpacka Oszukana Wieś/Facebook