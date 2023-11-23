Dubai International Chamber accelerates international growth of local businesses with third event in ‘Global Expansion Series’

(MENAFN- BCW Global)

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the third event in its Global Expansion Series, which aims to support the international growth of local companies and promote their expansion into key global markets.



The event attracted 112 executives and key decision-makers representing 78 companies operating in Dubai. Participants benefitted from opportunities for face-to-face meetings with 22 Chief Representatives from the chamber’s international offices, who travelled from around the world to share expert advice on the most effective ways for companies to expand into their targeted global markets.



The session featured a panel discussion with representatives from DP World, Etihad Credit Insurance, Citibank, and Ernst & Young, who shared valuable insights on key topics related to the international expansion of businesses. Attendees also participated in business matching sessions and learned more about researching viability and accessibility in target markets, payment gateway options, insurance solutions, and the overall support Dubai International Chamber provides locally and globally.



H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Our Global Expansion Series is designed to boost our members’ ability to expand into new markets by offering access to networking opportunities, timely market intelligence, and valuable guidance on entering international markets through exports and investment. For this edition of the series, we connected attendees with our local teams from across the globe for the first time, who shared their rich local knowledge of overseas markets. This initiative is instrumental in supporting local businesses with global ambitions. Dubai Chambers stands ready to assist them throughout every stage of their international expansion journeys.”



Launched to support the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative, the ‘Global Expansion Series’ helps companies explore effective strategies to enter their target markets and provides guidance on trade finance and export credit solutions to overcome financial barriers to international trade. The initiative also accelerates efforts to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026 and achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) target of doubling the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade.



Dubai International Chamber is focused on strengthening partnerships with global corporations, investors, and entrepreneurs, and works to boost Dubai’s status as a major global trading hub. The chamber supports the emirate’s vision to expand into new global markets, forge new economic partnerships, and support local companies in achieving international success, while also attracting promising talent and investors from around the world.





