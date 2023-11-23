Turkey secures position as member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism announced that Turkey has secured a position as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.



Declaring the progress as “good news” on social media, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy declared: “Our country became a member of the committee with the vote held at the 24th General Assembly of States Parties session held today in Paris, the capital of France.”



During its four-year term, Turkey will participate in the decision-making process for the World Heritage list at the annual meetings of the World Heritage Committee. This committee, serving as the executive body of the World Heritage Convention, grants Turkey the opportunity to have a voice in these deliberations, as stated by the Turkish Minister.



Turkey's prior engagements with the UNESCO World Heritage Committee occurred from 1983 to 1989 and again from 2013 to 2017. The Committee, responsible for executing the World Heritage Convention, administers the utilization of the World Heritage Fund and provides financial aid upon state requests.



It holds ultimate authority in determining whether a property qualifies for inclusion on the World Heritage list. Additionally, the Committee reviews reports on the condition of properties listed and can prompt action from countries if any properties are mismanaged. Moreover, it has the mandate to decide on adding or removing properties from the list of World Heritage sites considered in danger.

