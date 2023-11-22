Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Visits Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Премьер-министр Венгрии Виктор Орбан посетил Швейцарию



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The Swiss side reaffirmed its goal of stabilising and further developing the bilateral path with the EU, according to a government statement.

Accordingly, cooperation with Hungary as a recipient country of the Swiss EU cohesion contribution was also discussed. The focus is on vocational education and training, research and innovation.

The talks with Orbán and his Hungarian delegation also covered current international issues such as the situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. The initiative for the meeting with the government came from the Hungarian Prime Minister.

+ The Hungarians who sought a new home in Switzerland

Orbán will take part in an event organised by the right-leaning weekly newspaper Die Weltwoche in Zurich on Wednesday. Editor-in-chief Roger Köppel, an outgoing parliamentarian for the right-wing Swiss People's Party, regularly praises Orbán for his rebellious attitude towards the EU Commission.

Orbán, who is considered a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been criticised internationally, especially since Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in February last year, which was ordered by Putin. However, Hungary formally supports the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .