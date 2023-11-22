Investornewsbreaks Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) Issues Update Relating To Aleafia Health

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB) (OTC: RWBYF)

is providing an update on matters relating to Aleafia Health Inc. Following receipt of the approval and reverse vesting order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on Oct. 31, 2023, RWB has continued to work with Aleafia Health and certain of its subsidiaries to implement the transactions contemplated by the previously disclosed stalking horse asset purchase and share subscription agreement, as amended and restated on Oct. 24, 2023 (the“amended agreement”) among RWB, Aleafia Health and certain subsidiaries of Aleafia Health. As of Nov. 22, 2023, the parties to the amended agreement have satisfied substantially all of the conditions to closing set forth in the agreement. The parties are continuing to collaboratively pursue, with applicable government authorities, the remaining conditions to obtain the required regulatory approvals. For this purpose, the parties have agreed to extend the outside date in the amended agreement from Nov. 22, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2023, and currently anticipate closing the transactions contemplated under the amended agreement by no later than Dec. 15, 2023.

To view the full press release, visit



About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multistate cannabis operator and house of premium brands in the U.S. legal cannabis sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major U.S. markets, including Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Michigan.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RWBYF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN