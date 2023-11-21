USD/JPY Forecast: Loosk For Buyers Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The US dollar has experienced a notable decline, bringing it in proximity to the critical ¥147.80 level, a zone that has held significance on multiple occasions in the recent past.

We've witnessed a modest rebound from this juncture, prompting curiosity about the unfolding developments in this scenario. This is a situation where you get paid to hold the pair, and therefore it will is attractive to many longer-term traders.

Currently, the prevailing interest rate differential continues to tip the scales in favor of the US dollar. Nevertheless, there exists a pervasive sense of optimism in the market that the Bank of Japan might initiate interest rate normalization. Personally, I remain skeptical about the likelihood of such a move, but the market is no stranger to occasional bouts of uncertainty.

Should we manage to reverse our course and reclaim the ¥150 level, the path ahead could lead us toward the ¥152 mark, representing the most recent high. If we successfully surpass this milestone, the market might set its sights on the ¥155 level. This is a situation that could bring in more momentum, depending on which way we break Should View The Current Situation With a Long-term Perspective

In this context, I have no inclination of shorting this market, unless there is a fundamental shift in the landscape. This would take a lot, and I think that we are simply in the latest“hopium phase” of the markets. While some traders speculate that the Federal Reserve may opt for monetary stability, thereby fostering expectations of an eventual policy loosening, it's essential to underscore that we are nowhere near that point. Consequently, the primary lens through which to view this situation is the carry trade, and I anticipate it will continue to deliver gains over the long haul.

This doesn't imply that we should anticipate an abrupt surge in the market; rather, it suggests a situation where, over an extended period, the odds favor an upward trajectory. The "buy on the dips" mentality remains a prominent theme, and, therefore, I discern no compelling reason to anticipate a sudden market breakdown.

In the bigger picture, I perceive a degree of overextension, implying that we may encounter a phase of consolidation, primarily aimed at alleviating some of the frothiness that has likely accumulated in the market. Nevertheless, I stress the importance of viewing this situation from a long-term perspective, demanding patience in the quest for favorable buying opportunities.

