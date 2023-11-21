Getting Closer On A Hostage Deal In Gaza: US

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States is hopeful about getting a hostage deal in the Israel-Hamas conflict and believes the parties are getting closer to an agreement, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We are closer than we've been. We believe we're getting closer," Kirby said at a news briefing. "We won't say and do not want to say anything in these delicate hours that could put a deal at greater risk."

Gaza's Hamas government said Tuesday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 14,128 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas.

Hamas said 5,840 children and 3,920 women were among the dead, with another 33,000 people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

MENAFN21112023000067011011ID1107466893