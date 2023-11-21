(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Sink as Retail Sales Disappoint













Stock futures were down slightly Tuesday as traders assessed some disappointing retail results and looked ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials shed 61 points, or 0.2%, to 35,164.

Futures for the S&P 500 lost 10.25 points, or 0.2%, at 4,552.

Futures for the NASDAQ declined 52.25 points, or 0.3%, to 16,034.25.

Wall Street is coming off a strong session, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posting their fifth straight day of gains. Tech shares outperformed, leading the major averages higher.

Traders will also turn to earnings from Nvidia and HP. Nvidia shares hit an all-time high on Monday.

Lowe's fell nearly 4% premarket after reducing its full-year sales outlook. Best Buy declined more than 5% following a reduced full-year outlook and revenue miss.

The minutes from the Fed's Oct. 31-Nov.1 meeting are slated for release at 2 p.m. ET.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.1% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 0.3%.

Oil prices handed over 40 cents to $77.43 U.S. a barrel.

